Coalition parties in Italy resolve spat over group of boat migrants

Italy’s coalition parties patched up a row over the planned arrival of boat migrants on Thursday, with hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini agreeing to let in a small group. Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant League, had threatened on Wednesday to block the transfer of would-be refugees who were part of a group of 49 migrants that disembarked in Malta after spending more than two weeks at sea. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement had given their blessing to the arrival. The public spat with Salvini was seen as another sign of growing discord within the eight-month-old government, Reuters said. However, Conte and 5-Star leader Di Maio met Salvini for late-night talks and reached a deal that will see around a dozen migrants let in.