HomeNewsline

Hungary PM sees no possible compromise with Germany on migration

Published time: 10 Jan, 2019 11:57 Edited time: 10 Jan, 2019 12:27
Get short URL

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday no compromise was possible with Germany over migration despite “constant pressure” from Berlin on his government to take in immigrants. “German politics does not respect Hungarians’ decision not to become an immigrant nation,” Orban said in Budapest. “I sense especially from the German media, sometimes in a very gross way, that they exert pressure on us to follow them on their path [of admitting immigrants],” Reuters quoted him as saying. “I don’t see any compromise possible here.” Orban also said that Europe’s anti-immigration forces could be strengthened by an Italian-Polish initiative to form a right-wing alliance for upcoming European Parliament elections.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies