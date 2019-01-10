Hamas leader’s visit to Russia postponed – Palestinian ambassador

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s visit to Moscow, which was expected to be held on January 15, has been postponed indefinitely, TASS quoted Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal as saying on Thursday. “The visit scheduled for January 15 will not take place. It is still planned, but its exact date is unknown,” the envoy said. The visit could take place when the situation in Palestine is more favorable, according to the diplomat. Restoration of the inter-Palestinian unity was expected to top the agenda of the Moscow talks.