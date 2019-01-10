Pompeo meets Sisi in Cairo amid concern over US Middle East policy

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met on Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi in Cairo, part of a tour to address concerns of American allies in the Middle East. The visit comes amid confusion in the region over the plan by President Donald Trump to pull US troops out of Syria. Pompeo arrived in Cairo late Wednesday following stops in Jordan and Iraq, in his longest trip since taking the post last year. He met with Sisi in Ittihadeya Palace and is scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, AFP reported. Since 1980, the US government has provided Egypt with more than $40 billion in military and $30 billion in economic assistance. From Cairo, Pompeo is scheduled to head to Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.