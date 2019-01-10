Ankara says US Patriot missile deal impossible if tied to dropping Russian S-400s

Turkey may buy US Patriot missile systems if conditions are right, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday. However, he added that the deal will be impossible if the United States forces Ankara not to purchase the S-400 systems which Ankara agreed to buy from Russia, Reuters reports. The minister made the statement in an interview with broadcaster NTV. Cavusoglu warned that Turkey will not accept the US imposing conditions regarding its deal to buy the Russian-made S-400 defense systems.