Iran-made rockets will carry satellites into orbit soon, President Rouhani says

President Hassan Rouhani has said Iran will soon send two new satellites into orbit using domestic rockets. The launch will happen “soon, in the coming weeks,” Rouhani said on Thursday, according to AP. Tehran typically displays achievements in its space program in February, during the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit over the past decade, and in 2013 launched a monkey into space. The US and its allies worry the same satellite-launching technology could be used to develop long-range missiles.