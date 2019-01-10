Houthi drone attack targets Yemeni army parade, 5 soldiers killed – report

Houthi militias used a drone to attack a parade taking place in al-Anad military base in Yemen’s Lahaj province on Thursday, killing five soldiers of the National Army, Al Arabiya said. The governor of Lahaj and the head of the army intelligence unit were also reportedly injured in the attack. On Wednesday, as many as 15 members of the militias were killed during a failed attempt to fire a ballistic missile in al-Tayyar district in northern Saada governorate, targeting Saudi Arabia, according to the same report. The Arab coalition backing the Yemeni army released a video which it says documents the Houthis’ violations of the Sweden peace agreement, especially in regards to “their use of populated areas and civilians for military purposes.”