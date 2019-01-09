Italy, Poland ‘to work together on new Europe’ – Salvini

Poland and Italy could work together on a new Europe, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said in Warsaw on Wednesday. Warsaw and Rome “will be part of the new spring of Europe, the renaissance of European values,” he told reporters during a press conference with Poland’s Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski. “The Europe that will come to form in June [after May’s European Parliament elections] will lead us all than the one that exists today and is run by bureaucrats,” he said, according to Reuters.