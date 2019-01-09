Israel ex-minister to get 11 years over ‘spying for Iran’ after plea bargain with prosecutors

An Israeli ex-minister charged with spying for the country’s arch-foe Iran has reached a plea bargain with prosecutors that will see him serve 11 years in prison, AFP reported. As part of the agreement, Gonen Segev will plead guilty to serious espionage and transfer of information to the enemy, the Justice Ministry said on Wednesday. A sentencing hearing was set for February 11. The trial of Segev, who served as energy and infrastructure minister from 1995 to 1996, opened in July but was held behind closed doors. Segev served in the Labor government of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin after defecting from the far right to cast the decisive vote in favor of the Oslo II peace agreement with the Palestinians.