Kim Jong-un’s train departs Beijing after 2-day visit – report

Kim Jong-un’s train has reportedly left Beijing after a two-day visit by the North Korean leader to the Chinese capital. The long train was seen Wednesday traveling on an elevated track over a busy street heading toward eastern China, AP said. It will take 14 hours for the train to reach the city of Dandong at the North Korean border, according to Yonhap. Kim reportedly met Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip, which may have been a precursor to a second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump.

