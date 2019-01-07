Rebel Gabonese soldiers arrested, order to be restored within 2-3 hours – govt spokesman

Soldiers who had announced a military coup in Gabon have been arrested, RFI reports, citing the government’s spokesman Guy-Bertrand Mapangou. The situation is “under control” and order is expected to be “completely restored” within two or three hours, he added. Earlier on Monday, a group of military officers captured the national radio station in the capital city of Libreville. They had voiced concerns over President Ali Bongo’s ability to stay in office, and announced the launch of the ‘National Restoration Council.’ While the government claims that the plotters have been arrested, sporadic gunfire continues to erupt near the radio station, Reuters reported, citing eyewitnesses.