IDF jet strikes targets in northern Gaza following rocket fire into Israel

A jet fighter and a helicopter carried out airstrikes in northern Gaza, IDF reported on Sunday evening. The army said that it targeted a camp belonging to Hamas militants, and the strikes came in response to a rocket launched from Gaza into Israel earlier that day. The rocket was intercepted mid-air. A drone, festooned with balloons and rigged with explosives, was also discovered near the Gazan border. It was later detonated without causing injuries or damage.