Shots fired as military seizes radio station in apparent Gabon coup attempt – media

A coup attempt occurred in Gabon early on Monday, as a group of military officers captured the national radio station in the capital city of Libreville. Gunfire was reported in the city center, while the radio station went off air. The officers addressed the nation by radio, voicing their dissatisfaction with the country’s President Ali Bongo. His New Year's address was apparently particularly disheartening, as it “reinforced doubts about the president's ability to continue to carry out the responsibilities of his office,” the plotters stated. The country’s president suffered a stroke last year and is currently recovering abroad.