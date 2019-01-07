Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ for Israel & Palestine delayed by several months – ambassador

The much-awaited proposal by the Trump administration on ending the decades-long stalemate between Israel and Palestine is still in the works and won’t be released for another several months, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told Jewish media on Sunday. The plan, touted by the US president as the “deal of the century,” was supposed to be unveiled early this year, but the dissolution of the Israeli parliament and snap elections scheduled for April have reportedly caused delay. Friedman said on Sunday that the upcoming vote is not the only reason, noting that the plan, “while pretty much completed,” still needs “wordsmithing and smoothing.” Washington would release the plan “in a way that gives it the best chance of getting a good reception,” he stated. The proposal has already been rejected by Palestine, which refused to negotiate what it called the “slap of the century” after the US recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and moved its embassy there last year.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.