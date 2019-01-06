Trump says talks with N. Korea on venue for 2nd meeting with Kim underway

Donald Trump said that Washington and Pyongyang have been in talks over the venue for his second meeting with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un. The desire for such talks to take place was mutual, the US president said as cited by Fox News. Trump and Kim held their first summit in Singapore last June and agreed on mending ties and working towards eradicating nuclear weapons at the Korean Peninsula. However, North Korea’s denuclearization has stalled since then due to the US’ unwillingness to lift sanctions against Pyongyang and ongoing military drills, involving American and South Korean troops.