IDF strikes Hamas positions in Gaza in response to balloon-born IED launch
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has targeted two Hamas positions in the southern part of the Gaza Strip in an air raid, an IDF spokesperson confirmed. Some media reports suggested that further strikes targeted Hamas in central and northern Gaza. The move came after what was described as an improvised explosive device tied to a balloon cluster was discovered in the Israeli territory near the Gaza border. There have been no reports about casualties resulting from any of the incidents.