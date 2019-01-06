30 killed in gold mine collapse in Afghanistan

At least 30 people have died as a gold mine collapsed in Afghanistan’s north-eastern Badakhshan province, local media report, citing officials. The rescuers managed to save 15 people but many of them suffered serious injuries and are in a critical condition, a provincial governor’s spokesman told Tolo News. More might still be trapped under the rubble. Heavy snowfall that had earlier blocked roads to 12 districts in the province is believed to have caused the cave in.