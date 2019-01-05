Bomb disposal officer killed in explosion at church in Egypt – reports

An explosives expert has been killed as he attempted to render safe a suspicious package near a church in Nasr city district of Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Saturday, Al-Arabiya reported. A bomb disposal unit was dispatched to the church to deal with an unattended package earlier in the evening. There have also been reports that two policemen and an onlooker were wounded in the incident. Egyptian media reported, citing witnesses, that an explosive device was planted in a bag left in the vicinity of a mosque and a church. The incident comes just a day before Orthodox Christmas, celebrated on January 7.

