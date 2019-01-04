Mueller grand jury gets extension in Russian ‘collusion’ probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury has been granted an extension to further probe the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the federal district court for Washington, DC has reportedly granted a six-month extension to the body. The grand jury was due to expire on Sunday, as federal grand juries can typically only serve up to 18 months unless the court rules an extension is in the “public interest.” While Mueller has shown no signs of concluding his probe, under existing rules, a six-month extension is the maximum extra time he could secure for the investigation, which has thus far turned up no evidence of collusion between President Trump and Russia.