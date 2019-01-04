HomeNewsline

Netanyahu says he discussed military ‘coordination’ in Syria with Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to discuss Syria, and said the two leaders agreed to “continue security coordination” there. The Kremlin confirmed that the call happened and that Putin and Netanyahu discussed the situation in Syria in light of the announced pullout of US troops. The emphasis was on fully defeating terrorism in Syria and speeding up the process of political settlement, the Russian government said.

