11 bodies now recovered from rubble at Russia gas blast collapse site

The remains of 11 people have been pulled from the debris of the 10-story block that partially collapsed in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk following a gas explosion on December 31. Rescue teams which resumed their large-scale search-and-rescue effort on Tuesday evening found the 11th body early on Wednesday. About 30 people still remain unaccounted for. Six people, including 2 children, are undergoing treatment in hospitals. A day after the apartment block collapsed, rescuers digging into the debris found an 11-month-old boy alive. The “miracle” baby was rushed to the hospital in grave condition with hypothermia and multiple fractures to his thigh.

