Xi says Taiwan’s reunification with China is a ‘must,’ does not rule out military option

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the formal reunification of Taiwan with mainland China as he reiterated the ‘one China principle’ in a speech on Wednesday. “It’s a legal fact that both sides of the Strait belong to one China, and cannot be changed by anyone or any force,” Xi said, noting that the reunification is “a must” for the further development of the Chinese nation. While saying the reunification would “safeguard the interests and well-being” of the islanders, Xi did not rule out a military option. China “reserves the option of taking all necessary measures,” he said.

Taiwan has become one of the most sensitive issues fueling the US-China spat since US President Donald Trump signaled support to Taiwan’s President, deepening US ties with the island via The Taiwan Travel Act legislation passed last year. China has denounced the move, warning US against meddling in its internal affairs.

