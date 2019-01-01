Thai man guns down 6 family members, kills himself as New Year’s party goes wrong

Seven people, including the gunman, were left dead after a mass shooting in the southern Thai province of Chumphon, AFP reports citing local police. The horrific incident occurred 10 minutes after midnight, when a “heavily” drunk man, identified as Sucheep Sornsung, opened fire on his family members apparently after feeling slighted by his in-laws during the New Year’s party. “All of the victims were his family members including his nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter,” a police official said. The perpetrator killed himself after the rampage, it is reported.