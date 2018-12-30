US-led coalition admits 1,100+ civilians killed in Iraq & Syria in latest death toll

The US-led coalition has published the latest casualty figures for its airstrikes in Iraq and Syria since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve in 2014. At least 1,139 civilians have been “unintentionally” killed by coalition strikes, the statement said. The death toll, presented monthly by the US, has been repeatedly challenged by Amnesty International. The group says that the coalition was “deeply in denial” about the “large number of civilians killed and injured by [its] strikes.”