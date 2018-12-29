Erdogan nominates ex-PM Yildirim to run for Istanbul mayor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has nominated former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to run for mayor of Istanbul next year. The president said on Saturday that Yildirim would be the ruling Justice and Development Party’s candidate to lead Turkey’s biggest city, AP reports. Erdogan served as Istanbul’s mayor for four years before founding the party in 2001. Yildirim currently is the speaker of parliament. He served as prime minister during 2016-2018 and before that as Erdogan’s transport minister. A 2017 constitutional referendum abolished the office of prime minister and approved an executive system of government.