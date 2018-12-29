Almost 40% of Germans want Merkel to resign early as chancellor – poll

A survey conducted by YouGov and commissioned by DPA news agency shows that 38 percent of German respondents want Chancellor Angela Merkel to resign before 2021. Forty three percent of those polled said they oppose the idea of Merkel's early resignation, while 18 percent were undecided. Among surveyed supporters of the Alternative for Germany party, 78 percent spoken in favor of her resignation. The poll was conducted on December 18-20, and 2035 respondents were participating. At the beginning of December, Merkel passed the leadership in the Christian Democratic Union to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.