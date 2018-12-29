‘Russian spies’: Belgium restricts use of smartphones by active-duty soldiers on ops

Belgium’s Defense Ministry is reviewing restrictions on the use of smartphones by active-duty soldiers on operations to counter potential espionage and data tracking especially by Russia, AFP reported, citing local media. A review is underway of all Belgian military and troops operating in Baltic states, including those bordering Russia. The soldiers should no longer be allowed to use their smartphones in “certain” regions and circumstances. “We’ve been investing in prevention and awareness for several years but it does not appear to be enough,” Carl Gillis, a head of operations for the Belgian armed forces, told VRT public channel. “We know that Russia is interested in this kind of mobile geolocation data.” Other nations have banned their troops using some GPS-enabled devices or applications while on overseas deployment. In January, 250 Belgian troops are scheduled to be stationed in Estonia as part of a multinational battalion within a NATO operation.