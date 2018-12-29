US withdrawal from Syria to help resolve stalemate situation around Rukban refugee camp – Moscow

Russian Envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia has welcomed the US decision to withdraw from Syria, stressing the illegal nature of its deployment. The move will not only allow for the restoration of Syria’s sovereignty, but will also allow more to be achieved in other areas, such as resolving the “stalemate situation around Rukban refugee camp,” he told RIA Novosti. He also said that the restoration of Syria’s control over territories around Al-Tanf will allow the government to send humanitarian aid to the camp and help its inhabitants to return to their homes, if they are willing to do so. With the Syrian Army regaining control of the country’s border with Iraq, the complete eradication of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) forces will be imminent due to coordinated actions by the two nations’ militaries, Nebenzia said.