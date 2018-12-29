7 people trapped under twin avalanche in Russia’s Far East

Tsunami warning issued for Philippines & Indonesia after 7.2 earthquake hits Mindanao island
Five people have been rescued by emergency services after being covered by an avalanche on Friday in Russia's Khabarovsk region. However, seven people remain trapped under the snow, as search efforts continue, local emergency services told TASS. Over 50 people, including locals and staff from the nearby gold mining plant, are helping in the rescue. Their effort is being hindered by severe weather conditions in the area. An Mi-8 rescue helicopter and ambulances remain on standby.

