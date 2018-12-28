HomeNewsline

Putin, Merkel discuss US plans to withdraw from Syria, Kerch Strait incident

Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed Washington’s planned troop withdrawal from Syria with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call. The Russian leader praised the work of Moscow, Ankara, and Tehran, that together compiled a list of delegates for the Syrian constitutional committee. The move “creates conditions for a long-time [conflict] settlement in Syria,” the Kremlin said in a statement. The two sides exchanged views on the situation in the Black Sea following the Kerch Strait incident, involving Ukrainian and Russian ships.

