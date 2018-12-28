US hasn’t said ‘last word’ on nuke treaties, Moscow seeking dialogue – Russian ambassador

Washington has not yet taken its final decision on how to proceed with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty on certain nuclear arms, and Russia is still actively seeking to engage in a “professional dialogue” with the US on this matter, Moscow's Ambassador in the US Anatoly Antonov has told journalists. “Our proposals are being examined. We await a reaction,” he said. The diplomat also said that Moscow might also persuade Washington to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3), meant to reduce nuclear weapons deployed by Russia and the US. However, if the US still prefers to abandon both agreements, Moscow will have to respond, Antonov warned. “Washington’s course aimed at the destruction of the disarmament … architecture … weakens international security and opens the way to an uncontrolled arms race,” he said, adding that this should not be allowed to happen.