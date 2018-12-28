Number of migrants crossing English Channel declared ‘major incident’

The rising number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel has been declared a “major incident” by the UK home secretary, Sajid Javid. Javid also asked for an urgent call with his French counterpart to discuss the issue and appointed a gold commander to deal with the crisis. The Home Office said there was “concern that it is only a matter of time before people lose their lives.” At least 221 migrants have attempted to cross the Channel to the UK since the start of November. Campaigners and charities have warned about increasing desperation among those attempting the crossing.