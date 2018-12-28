Saudi Arabia’s new FM denies govt reshuffle is sign of crisis over Khashoggi killing - AFP

Saudi Arabia’s recently appointed foreign minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf told AFP that his country is not in crisis after the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “We are not going through a crisis, we are going through a transformation,” Al-Assaf said, adding that his predecessor was removed from office as part of a government shake-up. King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday issued a number of royal decrees, reforming some parts of the Saudi cabinet and appointing different individuals to various offices.