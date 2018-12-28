India to send 3-person crew on space mission – govt

India will send a three-member team into space for up to a week when it launches its first manned mission expected in 2022, the government said on Friday. The ministers considered a budget of $1.4 billion to provide technology and infrastructure for the program, AFP reported. The cabinet had approved financing to launch an Indian-developed craft in a “low earth orbit for a mission duration ranging from one orbital period to a maximum of seven days.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in August that India will launch a manned space flight by 2022 with at least one astronaut.