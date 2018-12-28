Israeli author Amos Oz died aged 79

Israeli novelist Amos Oz has died of cancer at the age of 79, his daughter said on Friday. “To those who love him, thank you,” Fania Oz-Salzberger wrote on Twitter. Oz, a winner of the Israel Prize for Literature, was known for his works worldwide. Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Isaac Herzog said that writing of Oz “has influenced generations of Israelis, Jews and followers all over the world.” Last year, Oz was shortlisted for the International Man Booker prize.