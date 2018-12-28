Yellow Vest protests in France planned for Saturday, to continue into new year – sources

The Yellow Vest anti-government protests that have rocked France will be held on Saturday and New Year's Eve, and continue into 2019, AFP reported on Friday, citing several sources in the movement. The Yellow Vests “are still mobilized,” said Laetitia Dewalle, a spokeswoman of the protest movement which does not have a traditional leadership structure. Several of the movement’s representatives said a seventh straight Saturday of protests will take place across the country this weekend. Yellow Vest representative Benjamin Cauchy warned that if the concessions made so far by President Emmanuel Macron did not add up, “we will end up with a large-scale mobilization in late January.”