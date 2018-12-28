Japan’s military shows video of alleged radar lock-on by S. Korea warship

Tokyo released video footage on Friday to prove that a South Korean warship allegedly locked its fire-control radar onto a Japanese warplane off the country’s northern coast. The Defense Ministry’s 13-minute footage, filmed from the P-1 patrol aircraft, contained Japanese crew members asking the destroyer for clarification but getting no response. Tokyo alleged that last Friday a South Korean destroyer repeatedly locked its targeting radar on the Japanese aircraft inside of Japan’s exclusive economic waters off the Noto Peninsula, AP said. Seoul has denied the allegation, saying its warship used an optical camera while rescuing a North Korean fishing boat in distress.