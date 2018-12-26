Kosovo: Proposed border swap with Serbia isn’t negotiable

Kosovo’s government has said that a proposed border swap with Serbia isn’t negotiable. Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said on Wednesday he would “welcome any idea or suggestion for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue but a land swap never will be negotiated.” The European Union has told Serbia and Kosovo they must normalize their ties to have a chance of joining the bloc. Kosovo declared independence from Belgrade in 2008, which Serbia has not recognized. Earlier this year, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci proposed a “border correction,” with Kosovo getting southern Serbia’s Presevo Valley and giving nothing in exchange, without explaining how Serbia would accept that, AP said. Officials in Serbia and Kosovo have suggested a land swap – Serbia’s Presevo Valley for Kosovo’s northern Mitrovica – could help the negotiations.