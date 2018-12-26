Pro-Turkish armed groups reinforce presence near Manbij in N. Syria ahead of Ankara’s offensive

Pro-Turkish armed groups have reinforced their presence on the outskirts of the city of Manbij in northern Syria as Ankara threatens a new offensive against Kurdish forces, AFP reported, citing sources. Dozens of pro-Turkish fighters equipped with assault rifles were seen near the city of Jarablus in mud-splattered pickup trucks on Tuesday, traveling to join sectors near the demarcation line, according to the report, which said that the situation was calm. The pro-Turkish Al-Jaish al-Watani rebel coalition said Wednesday it was finalizing preparations for the planned offensive. Turkey has massed reinforcements at the border, and dispatched tanks and armored vehicles near Manbij, which hosts US troops and where Ankara says Kurdish forces also remain present.