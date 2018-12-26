Lebanon to send complaint to UNSC over invasion of airspace by Israeli military jets

Lebanese authorities intend to send an urgent complaint to the UN Security Council over the invasion of the country’s airspace by Israeli aircraft. Israeli jets entered Lebanon’s airspace to launch attacks on Syria and in doing so created a threat to passenger aircraft, Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Youssef Fenianos said Wednesday. There was an agreement that Lebanon will file the complaint and will take a decision that will protect Lebanon and its citizens, Fenianos tweeted. The minister earlier informed Prime Minister Saad Hariri that a crash of two civilian aircraft in Lebanon’s skies during the Israeli Air Force's attacks on Syria on Tuesday was narrowly avoided.