Private buyers of Iran crude ‘had no problems exporting it’ – Tehran

Private buyers of Iranian crude have had “no problems” exporting it despite US sanctions targeting the country’s oil, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday. Iran began selling crude oil to private companies for export in late October, just ahead of US sanctions on sectors including oil which came into effect on November 5, Reuters said. “Those who bought oil on the bourse have been able to export and there have been no problems in this regard,” IRNA quoted the minister as saying.