More migrants heading across Channel to Britain – Home Office

British officials have said three more migrants have been intercepted trying to take a small boat from France to the UK. The migrants were found overnight trying to cross the English Channel, the Home Office said on Wednesday. In addition, a Border Force vessel was sent to help a dinghy heading toward Britain with seven men and a woman aboard, AP reports. Officials say another 40 migrants were stopped trying to cross the Channel on Christmas Day. There has been a recent spike in small boat crossings that British authorities say is organized by smuggling gangs. The Home Office is working with French officials to try to shut down the people smuggling.