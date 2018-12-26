US boosts number of high-precision weapons in sea waters surrounding Russia – Navy chief

The US has been increasing the number of its strategic non-nuclear high-precision systems in sea waters surrounding Russia, Russian Navy Commander Adm. Vladimir Korolyov has said. The Russian Navy will have its presence in international waters in 2019 set against a background of a “sharp increase in the intensity of operative and combat preparations” by US and NATO near Russian borders, the deployment of sea-based missile shield elements, non-nuclear systems of high-precision weaponry and military infrastructure in sea waters adjacent to the Russian territory, he told Krasnaya Zvezda daily in an interview published on Wednesday. The Russian military presence next year will “rule out all threats from coming from seas and oceans,” he said, adding that at present, “about 100 warships and other vessels of the Russian Navy” are performing their duties at sea.