2 Koreas begin to restore road, rail links across divided peninsula

The two Koreas on Wednesday held a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for reconnecting and repairing roads and railways across the divided peninsula. Pyongyang has called on Seoul to push through joint projects despite sanctions on North Korea. The connection of railways and roads is among measures aimed at improving bilateral ties agreed upon in September by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North’s leader Kim Jong-un. The North’s top railway official Kim Yun-hyok reiterated the country’s stance that the South stop “toeing the US line” on maintaining sanctions on the North until it gives up its nuclear weapons, AFP reported.