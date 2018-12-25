NATO seeks to misrepresent deal on military presence in N. Kosovo – Serbian president

NATO seeks to misrepresent the 2013 Brussels Agreement’s provisions concerning the presence of the Kosovo military in the northern part of the region, Serbian President Aleksander Vucic said on Tuesday. “Kosovo’s Regional Operational Support Unit (ROSU) may only enter the northern part of Kosovo if NATO forces allow it and the Serb community gives its consent… If NATO wants to violate the agreement, then it is a different matter,” he told the Pink TV channel. According to Vucic, NATO is trying “to forget the second part of the agreement.” The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) claimed earlier that the ban on entering the Serb-populated northern Kosovo concerned only the Kosovo Security Force, while ROSU did not have to ask for permission to enter as they were allegedly tasked with ensuring law and order across the whole of Kosovo, TASS reported.