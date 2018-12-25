Russian PM expands list of Ukrainian individuals, companies under counter-sanctions

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decree expanding the list of Ukrainian individuals and legal entities under counter-sanctions. “The list of Ukraine’s individuals and legal entities, with special restrictive measures to be applied against them, has been expanded. I signed the relevant decree,” Medvedev tweeted. “This was done to protect interests of the Russian state, companies and citizens of Russia,” he said. On November 1, Medvedev signed a decree introducing special economic measures against 322 Ukrainian citizens and 68 companies. The counter-sanctions included freezing non-cash funds, non-documentary securities and property in Russia and banning transfer of funds, or withdrawal of capital, outside Russia. The measures are aimed at countering Kiev’s unfriendly actions against Russian citizens and companies and can be abolished if Ukraine lifts its sanctions, TASS said.