Suicide bomber attacks Libya’s Foreign Ministry in Tripoli, 3 killed – report

A suicide bomber has attacked Libya’s Foreign Ministry in the capital, Tripoli, killing three people, security officials said on Tuesday. They added that a second suicide bomber was shot dead by guards before he could detonate his explosive vest, AP reported. At least seven other people were wounded in the attack, according to the report. While it bore the hallmarks of an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) attack, no one immediately claimed responsibility for it. Libya is split between rival governments, each backed by an array of local militias.