US military base in Poland would pose threat to Belarus’ security – Minsk

The possible creation of a US military base on Poland’s territory is a source of threat to the security of Belarus, according to the military in Minsk. On Tuesday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry commented on reports regarding plans for a permanent US military presence in Poland. Warsaw may make a decision on the base next spring. In November, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak met with Pentagon chief James Mattis to advance discussions over a new military base in Poland dubbed ‘Fort Trump.’ Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party wants to see concrete plans for increasing the presence of US troops on the country’s soil before national elections are held next autumn, according to analysts.