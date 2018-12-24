Top US commander in Afghanistan hasn’t received orders to pull out – NATO

The top US commander in Afghanistan has not received orders to pull forces out of the country, NATO confirmed on Monday, days after President Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw 7,000 troops leaked to the media. “I have no orders, so nothing has changed,” General Scott Miller said on Sunday, according to AFP. Miller, who is also the top NATO commander in Afghanistan, made the statement during a meeting with the governor of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Tolo News reported. The remarks were confirmed by NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Kabul. “If I do get orders, I think it is important for you to know that we are still with the security forces,” Miller was quoted as saying. Many Afghans are worried that President Ashraf Ghani’s unity government would collapse if US troops pulled out, enabling the Taliban to return to power.