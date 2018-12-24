Turkey-backed Syrian fighters preparing ‘to replace US forces’

A spokesman for Turkish-backed Syrian forces has said they are preparing to deploy in eastern Syria alongside Turkish troops once American forces withdraw. Youssef Hammoud, of the Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces, said Monday “there is no alternative” to US forces except Turkish forces and allied Syrian fighters, AP reported. Syrian fighters and weapons were deployed along the front line with the northern town of Manbij a day earlier, Hammoud added. US President Donald Trump has said the withdrawal from Syria will be slow and coordinated with Turkey, without providing a timetable. A Kurdish-led force captured much of northern and eastern Syria from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) with the help of the US-led coalition. Turkey views the Kurdish fighters as terrorists because of their links to an insurgent group inside Turkey.